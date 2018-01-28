Devin Booker Notches Double-Double vs Rockets

In just his second game starting at point guard, Devin Booker showed just what he could do as the team’s lead playmaker.

Booker and the Suns went up against James Harden and Rockets on Sunday afternoon. Harden, who made the switch from shooting guard to point guard last season, made for an enticing matchup against Booker and his new role.

Both guards came out firing and battled back-and-forth, as did the score. Although the Rockets would defeat the Suns 113-102, the Suns kept the game within reach until the final minute.

Booker finished with 31 points, 10 assists and three rebounds while shooting 52 percent from the field. This was his third double-double of the season and his first 30-and-10 game of his young career.

The 21-year-old’s 10 assists tied a season-high that he set in November, also against the Rockets. This was Booker’s 16th 30-point game this season tying him with LeBron James for the second most in the league (only Anthony Davis has more).

With his two free throws on Sunday, Booker extended his streak of consecutive free throws to 53 in a row. He’s nearing the Suns single-season franchise record of 57 consecutive free throws held by Kevin Johnson and Mike Bratz.

The Suns have a quick turnaround as they head to Memphis to face the Grizzlies on Monday. Catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona. Keep a close eye on the Fox Sports Arizona broadcast for your chance to win a 4k SmartTV and a shot for One-Million dollars.