Devin Booker Makes Franchise History at Free Throw Line

In what was a tough loss to the Jazz on Friday night, Devin Booker was able to still shine through for the Suns as he made franchise history.

Heading into the game Booker was only one made free throw away from tying Kevin Johnson and Mike Bratz for the most consecutive free throws in a single season in Suns history at 57. It took until the third quarter, but the 21-year-old was fouled driving to the hoop and went to the line with the record in reach.

Fifty-seventh dropped. Fifty-eighth dropped. Booker had the record all to himself with 58 consecutive free throws made.

“It’s pretty impressive,” Head Coach Jay Triano said. “He’s got a great ability to shoot free throws. He’s a good shooter, and I don’t know if he’s always been as good of shooter as he has been this year. We want him to get fouled and go to the line, we think it’s real positive.”

To put into perspective of just how good Booker has been from the charity stripe this season note that only four players in Suns history have ever had a better season shooting from the line (Steve Nash, Jeff Hornacek, Kyle Macy and Eddie Johnson).

Booker is currently 10th in the entire NBA in free throw percentage shooting over 89 percent while also being 12th in total free throws made.

“It’s definitely an art watching him and James Harden and how they get to the line,” Josh Jackson said. “It’s definitely something I’d like to learn and try to put into my game.”

Booker would end up knocking down two more shots at the line before the game was over to extend his streak to 60. His next potential accolade would be the overall franchise record of 74 that Nash set while bridging two season.

Unfortunately for the Suns, the accomplishment would be overshadowed by their 129-97 loss to the Jazz. Josh Jackson scored a team high 20 points while Dragan Bender came off the bench with 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

The Suns will look to bounce back as they gear-up to face the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.