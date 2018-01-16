Devin Booker Drops 43 Points in All-Around Performance

Twenty-one points. Four assists. Three rebounds. 77% from the field. 57% from deep.

Not a bad game for Devin Booker, right? Oh, this is just what he did in the fourth quarter.

The Suns were down by 20 entering the fourth quarter and needed an offensive boost. Booker caught fire scoring the final 21 points for the Suns. Although the Trail Blazers walked away with a 118-111 victory, Booker’s final numbers were something to admire.

The 21-year-old finished with 43 points, eight assists, six rebounds, two steals and a block. This was his third 40-plus point game of his young career.

Booker is the first Suns player to put up 40-plus points and eight-plus assists since Stephon Marbury in 2003.

He is currently one of just six players in the NBA averaging at least 25.1 points, 4.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds this season. The other five are DeMarcus Cousins, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden and LeBron James.

Booker is by far the youngest player on that list by six years. At his age, only LeBron James and Michael Jordan have put up similar numbers.

Booker and the Suns will travel to Denver to face the Nuggets on Friday. Catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.