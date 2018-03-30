Despite Jackson's Clutch Shot, Suns Fall at Buzzer

As if going up against the top team in the NBA wasn’t going to be difficult enough for the Suns, the team would be without Devin Booker, Tyson Chandler, Jared Dudley, Alex Len, Elfrid Payton and T.J. Warren.

The Rockets and Suns both sat on opposite ends of the NBA standings, but the Suns weren’t willing to concede that easily. They came out aggressive, hustling and scoring on all levels as they took an early 9-1 lead in the first.

The Suns led by three at the end of one, but the young team was not done yet. They would go on a 12-0 run midway through the second as they went into halftime with a commanding 17-point lead.

Rookie Josh Jackson was leading the way for the Suns as he already had 15 points by the break. He joined Walter Davis and Alvan Adams (the Suns’ two all-time leading scorers) as the only rookies in franchise history to score 15-plus points in nine straight games.

The Rockets are the second-highest scoring team in the league this year, but the hustle and fight of the Suns defense held them to just 40 points in the first half on 31 percent shooting from the field and 22.7 percent from three.

The Suns would come out of the break strong going up by as many as 21 after a Troy Daniels three-pointer with 8:21 remaining in the third. Daniels was on fire from deep all game as he knocked down seven threes. He joined Quentin Richardson and Raja Bell as the only players in Suns history to make six-plus threes in at least seven games in a season.

Unfortunately, the Rockets couldn’t be tamed for the full 48 minutes as they finished off the third quarter strong and brought the game to within just 10 early in the fourth. The Rockets would continue to claw at the Suns lead, but the Suns just wouldn’t let up.

It wasn’t until there was only 12 seconds left in the game that James Harden would launch one from deep and knock down his first three of the game to tie it up at 101.

The Suns placed the ball in the hands of their best player of the night, 20-year-old rookie Josh Jackson.

Josh Jackson Hits Clutch Shot Against Rockets

Jackson wore down the clock, drove, pulled-up and nailed a clutch mid-range jumper over Clint Capela to give the Suns a two-point lead with only one second remaining.

However, the game and, more importantly, the Rockets weren’t done yet. Former Sun Gerald Green received the inbound pass in the corner and threw up the prayer. The shot connected as the Suns fell in a heartbreaker 104-103.

“No better way of learning than being in these games and going through an experience like that,” Head Coach Jay Triano said.

Jackson finished the game with 27 points to go along with his six rebounds and two steals. Daniels was right behind him with 23 points of his own.

Tyler Ulis had another solid outing posting a double-double with 16 points and 12 assists while grabbing six rebounds.

The Suns will travel to the Bay Area as they gear-up to face the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.