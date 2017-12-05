Despite 62 Bench Points, Suns Fall to Raptors

Following their win against the 76ers the night before, the Suns looked to continue their momentum as they traveled to Toronto to face the Raptors.

Unfortunately for the Suns, the first quarter wasn’t very kind to them as the Raptors went up by double-digits early and took a 13-point lead into the break.

The Suns weren’t going to give up that easily as the team battle back to bring the game within single digits by halftime. A third quarter run by the Raptors would put them up by as much as 17, but behind the bench scoring of Troy Daniels and Jared Dudley, the Suns would bring it to within ten points multiple times in the fourth.

However, with 2:40 left in the fourth quarter, all attention would be shifted towards Devin Booker.

While working his way onto defense, Booker froze midcourt and couldn’t seem to move from his crouched position. Alex Len and Tyson Chandler would be needed to carry Booker to locker room as the 21-year-old star would not return for the remainder of the game.

Booker left the game with 19 points, eight assists and five rebounds. He has a strained left adductor and will be further evaluated when the team returns to Phoenix.

“Anytime you have to get carried off, there’s always a scare,” Jared Dudley said. “Hopefully it’s nothing too serious. Good thing we have a day off tomorrow.”

The Suns couldn’t overcome losing their leading scorer as they fell to the Raptors 126-113.

“We wanted to end the trip a little better,” Tyler Ulis said. “But we’ve got to look past this one and just head into the next one with a lot more energy and play hard again.”

The team saw production from all over the stat sheet as eight players scored in double-digits including five players on the bench. The bench scored 62 of the team’s 113 points. Greg Monroe finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

The Suns will return home on Thursday to face the Washington Wizards at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.