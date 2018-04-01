Danuel House Scores Career-High in Suns Loss to Warriors

It was a tale of two halves as the Suns tipped-off against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

The Suns were once again without their two leading scorers in Devin Booker and T.J. Warren, as well as missing Tyson Chandler, Alex Len and Elfrid Payton.

The young core of primarily rookies and sophomores proved in their last game against the Rockets that they could still battle with the best of them. The same held true as they came out aggressive against the defending champions.

Dragan Bender stepped up for the Suns in first quarter knocking down three-of-four from deep as his 11 points helped give the team a two-point lead heading into the second.

Danuel House Jr. and Josh Jackson would help guide the Suns on a run that would put the team up 47-33 with a little over five minutes to go before halftime. The Warriors would counter with a run of their own, but the Suns still held a one-point lead at the break.

The Suns were getting it done on both ends of the court in the first half as they shot 52.2 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from three. House played a huge role scoring a career-high 10 points in just the first two frames.

They held the sharp-shooting Warriors to just six made threes in the first half, but it was only a matter of time until their shot would start dropping. That time came midway through the third quarter.

After being up 67-66 with just under eight minutes to go, the Warriors caught fire and didn’t hold back. Golden State went on a 22-4 run and by the end of the quarter, the Suns trailed by 17.

The Suns went on multiple runs during the fourth quarter, but every time they seemed to pull close, the Warriors would knock down a three and reclaim their momentum. The Suns ultimately fell to the Warriors 117-107.

Marquese Chriss scored a season-high 22 points to go along with his nine rebounds. Jackson continued his hot streak scoring 22 of his own.

It was a career-night for House off the bench as he notched top numbers in almost every statistical category. He finished with career-highs in points (16), minutes (34), made field goals (6), blocks (2) and tied a career-high going three-of-three from the line. He also grabbed six boards in the process.

Danuel House Throws Alley-Oop to Himself

House topped-off his big night with one of the best highlights of the season. Guarded by Nick Young, House seemed to be trapped just inside the free throw line. He instead tossed the ball off the backboard, flew up, grabbed it and threw it down as he completed the alley-oop to himself.

The Suns head home as they prepare to face the Kings on Tuesday. Come celebrate equality, diversity and inclusion during Pride Night at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a special t-shirt courtesy of Southwest Airlines.

If you’re unable to attend, be sure to catch the action of Fox Sports Arizona.