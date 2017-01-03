Chriss Scores Career-High in Suns Win Over Heat

Highlights: Suns Defeat Heat 99-90

Marquese Chriss scored a career-high 18 points in the Suns victory over the Miami Heat.

Chriss Scores 18 Points Against Heat

“It felt good,” Chriss said. “Felt like every shot was falling. I hit a little floater and I just started laughing cause I don’t really shoot those in games.”

Chriss shot an efficient 63% from the field, as well as knocking down two three-pointers. He also stepped up defensively with two steals and a blocked shot.

“Our young players are good enough that at any given time a young guy is going to hit his stride and continue to be on his stride, and tonight that happened to be Marquese Chriss,” Head coach Earl Watson said.

Devin Booker led the team with 27 points, including back-to-back three pointers late in the fourth quarter.

“He was very strategic in getting layups,” Watson said on Booker. “Before you knew it he built a rhythm just getting free throws, just seeing the ball go in, touching the ball. He’s still learning. We understand he has a chance to be one of the top players to ever play this game.”

This was the Suns third consecutive home win, the longest streak since Nov. 12-16, 2015. The Suns hit the road on Thursday for their first matchup of the season against the Dallas Mavericks.