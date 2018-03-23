Chriss Notches Double-Double in Loss to Cavaliers

Facing LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers is never easy, but to make matters more difficult for the Suns, they were without their two leading scorers on Friday night.

Devin Booker (right hand sprain) and T.J. Warren (left knee inflammation) were once again sidelined as the Suns tipped off in Cleveland.

Head Coach Jay Triano countered the Cavaliers’ small lineup by placing Marquese Chriss into the starting center spot. This was the Chriss’ first start since early February and the second-year player made the most of it.

From dunks to three-pointers, Chriss was finding every way to get his offense going early. He helped lead the Suns on a 16-2 run as the team went up by seven early in the second quarter.

This run would eventually be outshined by the Cavaliers as they outscored the Suns 39-18 in the second quarter to take a 17-point lead into the half.

“We struggled to score and then they got a chance to get out and run,” Triano said. “It took away our lead and also gave them a little bit of a buffer.”

The Cavaliers didn’t seem to let up easy as LeBron James took over in the third quarter. He scored 17 of his 27 points and looked to be on a mission to hold off the Suns.

The Suns went on an 11-0 run heading into the fourth quarter, but ultimately it was too little, too late as the Cavaliers closed out the game with a 120-95 victory.

“The second quarter was the biggest difference in the game,” Triano said. “Other than that, it’s a four-point game.”

Chriss finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds as he notched his first double-double since January. He was aggressive defensively as well with two blocks and a steal.

“He was very active,” Triano said. “I liked the way that he played.”

Troy Daniels stepped up in his starting role knocking down six three-points and finishing with a team-high 20 points.

The Suns have a quick turnaround as they travel to Orlando to face the Magic on Saturday. Catch the action on Fox Sports Plus.