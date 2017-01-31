Chriss Has Career-Night, Booker Finishes Career-Month

Chriss Scores Career-High 20 Points

While Devin Booker closed out his career-month on Monday, Marquese Chriss put up a career-night.

Chriss scored a career-high 20 points against the Grizzlies, while adding six rebounds and two steals.

“Marquese probably had one of his best games in the NBA,” Head Coach Earl Watson said. “It’s important for him to continue to take steps forward. He shows his ability to finish and handle the ball in transition. He’s a unique gift. It’s time for him to take that next step in February, March and April such as Devin did last year.”

Highlights: Suns vs Grizzlies

At just 19-years-old, Chriss joins Booker and Archie Goodwin as the only teenagers to record 20-point games in Suns history.

“He’s getting better each and every day,” Booker said about his teammate. “Every day in practice he’s working hard. He has a chip on his shoulder every time he hits the floor. He’s coming along really well.”

The “chip” on his shoulder may have grown after hearing a recent report about himself.

“I think somebody said I was in a slump or they said I hit the rookie wall, so I tried to do a little something different,” Chriss said with a smile.

Booker finished the final game in January with 22 points, putting this month’s average over 25. No Suns player has averaged 25 points for a month in nearly seven years (Amar’e Stoudemire averaged 26.4 in April 2010).

“You can rely on that,” Watson said. “We understand Devin’s going to bring it every night. He’s going to play with a purpose, with a sense of urgency. He’s going to fight to win every night.

The young guard extended his streak of scoring 20-plus points to 13 consecutive games.

Booker will have a chance to continue this streak when the Suns host the Clippers on Wednesday night in Phoenix. Catch the action on FOX Sports Arizona.