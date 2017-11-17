Booker's Scoring, Len's Hustle Were Key in Suns Win vs Lakers

The Suns were coming off a tough loss to the Rockets, but the team looked to bounce back as they traveled to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers on Friday.

After a slow start shooting 0-3, the Suns caught fire and made six consecutive shots and never really seemed to look back.

It was clear by the end of the first quarter that Devin Booker was going to have a big night. The 21-year-old already had 11 points, including three three-pointers. By halftime, Booker increased his three-point makes to six, tying a career-high.

Alex Len showed off his hustle all game for the Suns and was a key contributor for them throughout the night. The big man scored 17 points and tied a career-high with 18 rebounds. This was Len’s third double-double of the season and 43rd of his career.

The birthday boy Dragan Bender was huge for the Suns down the stretch knocking down two three-pointers in the fourth quarter. Bender finished with 10 points off the bench as the youngest player on team celebrated turning just 20-years-old.

Highlights: Devin Booker vs Lakers

Booker scored a game-high 33 points as the Suns defeated the Lakers 122-113. This was Booker’s seventh 30-point game of the season, all in the last 12 games. Only Charlie Scott (eight in 1974-75) has had more 30-point performances through the team’s first 17 games of the season.

The Suns hope to keep this momentum going forward as they head home for Sunday’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls. Catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.