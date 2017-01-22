Booker's Clutch Three Leads to Suns Win Over Knicks

Booker Hits Go-Ahead Three-Pointer Over Knicks

The Knicks had the ball and the lead with just under 50 seconds left to play at Madison Square Garden.

Ron Baker drove for the layup, but stingy defense played by Eric Bledsoe caused the ball to roll off the rim. Tyson Chandler ripped the ball down for his 15th rebound of the game. This was his seventh consecutive game with at least 15 boards, a Suns franchise record. He is also the first NBA player 34 or older to do so since Dikembe Mutombo (2000-01).

Highlights: Suns vs Knicks

Bledsoe dribbled the ball up the court, and after a screen set by Chandler, he dished a pass to Devin Booker at the three-point line.

Thirty seconds remaining. Booker fired. Suns took the lead. 107-105.

The score would stand after a missed layup from Derrick Rose and a three-pointer at the buzzer that rimmed out for Carmelo Anthony.

Booker finished with 26 points and extended his career-long streak of at least 20 points to eight straight games.

In those eight games, Booker is averaging 28.4 points, while shooting 51 percent from the field and 51.2 percent from the three-point line.

The 20-year-old will have a chance to continue this hot streak when the Suns travel to Toronto to face the Raptors. Catch the action on FOX Sports AZ.