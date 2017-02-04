Booker's Buzzer-Beater Lifts Suns Over Kings

Devin Booker Hits Game-Winner Over Kings

It all started in the third quarter.

With a tied game at halftime, Devin Booker came out of the break on fire. He had 15 points in just the third quarter alone and looked ultimately unstoppable.

Booker already extended his 20-plus-point game streak to 15 games before the fourth quarter even began. This is tied for the fifth longest streak by a Suns player in franchise history. He also ties LeBron James for the most consecutive games of this mark by a first- or second-year NBA player since Vince Carter in 1990-00.

Highlights: Booker Scores 33 Against Kings

The 20-year-old was not finished yet.

Booker went to the free throw line with under three minutes remaining. He sank both shots to tie the game up at 98 and give himself his eighth 30-point game of the season.

The game remained relatively close for the next few minutes and after a Darren Collison jumper, it was all tied up with eight seconds left.

P.J. Tucker inbounded the ball to Booker who held onto it as the clock winded down. After a couple fakes, he jumped to his right, stepped back and fired.

Buzzer. Bank. Game.

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns had defeated the Sacramento Kings 105-103. This ties the season-series at one game a piece with two regular-season matchups remaining.

The Suns have a quick turnaround as they return home to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. Catch the action on FOX Sports Arizona.