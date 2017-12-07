Booker Stood and Cheered as Suns Faced Wizards

As the Suns geared up to face the Washington Wizards on Thursday night, the most important moment for Phoenix happened before the game even began.

Devin Booker walked in.

What seems like such a simple action, allowed for a breath of relief from Suns fans everywhere.

Rewind to Wednesday night as one defensive move by Booker left him frozen at center court.

“I couldn’t take a step,” Booker said. “I tried to take a step. I just tried to move my leg back to a walking positon. I couldn’t move it all.”

As fans watched the Suns leading scorer be carried off the court, no one was quite sure what to expect from the results. Booker had sustained a left adductor strain and his expected recovery time is approximately two to three weeks.

“We’re happy with what it was,” Booker said. “It could have been much worse so it’s getting better.”

A press conference for Booker to speak with the media about his injury prior to Thursday night’s game was headlined by the fact that he was able to walk in.

“Well I’m already walking. Every day it’s felt better since it’s happened,” Booker said. “I’m in really good hands with the best training staff in the NBA that I’m sure is going to have me back on track soon.”

Devin Booker Press Conference

Booker did all he could from the sidelines on Thursday as he cheered, motivated and supported his teammates from the bench.

The Suns put up a tough fight, including bringing it to within just two points in the fourth quarter, but just couldn’t overcome missing their leading scorer. The Wizards took the win 109-99.

The Suns will stay at home as they prepare to face the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. It will be Totally Rad Decade Night honoring the 1980’s. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a Tom Chambers bobblehead brought to you by Fox Sports Arizona.