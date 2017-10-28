Booker Scores 34 in Hard-Fought Battle with Blazers

After suffering a tough loss against the Trail Blazers on opening night, the Suns looked to bounce back when they traveled up north to Portland on Saturday.

The Suns went into this game with their new mindset, their new defensive focus and with new Interim Head Coach Jay Triano. Since making the switch at the coaching position, the team has shown vast improvements and had won their previous two matchups.

The Suns put up quite a fight against the Trail Blazers and looked like a completely different team from opening night. Devin Booker took charge and made his presence known on both sides of the court.

Booker has taken focus to his defense as of late, but that doesn’t mean he stopped producing on offense. The shooting guard put up 13 points in the second quarter and followed that up with 13 more in the third.

Booker finished with an efficient 34 points on 57.8 percent shooting, including four three-pointers to go along with his six rebounds and six assists.He now has 21 career 30-point games before the age of 21. The third most in NBA history, trailing only Lebron James (57) and Kevin Durant (28) before turning 21 years of age.

The Suns were down by just two with under two minutes remaining, but the Blazers closed it out with a 114-107 victory.

The Suns will continue this road trip as they travel to Brooklyn to take on the Nets on Halloween. Catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.