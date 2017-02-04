Booker Scores 27 Points within Eight Minutes

Highlights: Suns vs. Bucks

Devin Booker has done what no other Suns player has ever done, and it’s happened twice this season.

Rewind to less than a month ago, Booker put up 28 points in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Maverick. He caught fire again Saturday night against the Bucks, as he scored 27 points in just seven minutes and fourteen seconds during the second quarter.

“What you’re seeing right now is a player who during that stretch reminded me of Kobe [Bryant]” Head Coach Earl Watson said.

Booker is the only player in the league this season to have multiple quarter scoring at least 27 points. He also now holds the record as the youngest player in NBA history to score at least 20 points in 16 consecutive games (passing LeBron James on Saturday).

Chriss Scores Career-High 27 Points

“What he did was pretty impressive in the fact that he’s only 20,” his coach continued. “He still hasn’t gotten into his grown man strength yet. Eventually he will and those drives where he’s going to the basket will eventually be dunks.”

After winning Western Conference Rookie of the Month for January, Marquese Chriss had one of his best games yet in the NBA. The 19-year-old scored a career-high 27 points, while also grabbing six rebounds.

“He’s just getting better each and every game,” Booker said about his teammate. “Just like me as a rookie he’s getting a chance, getting opportunities. In the long run, I know this is going to help him.”

“The future is bright,” Watson said. “And the future is happening now.”

The Suns hit the road for a Monday matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Catch the action on FOX Sports Arizona.