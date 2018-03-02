Booker Joins the 4,000 Club as He Makes NBA History

Devin Booker has been on fire since returning from injury and Friday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder was no different.

The Suns came out firing early as they scored a season-high 37 points in the first quarter. By halftime the Suns held a seven-point lead behind Booker’s 21 points.

The second half was no different for the 21-year-old as just a minute into the third quarter, he caught fire. Booker scored 11 straight points in just 85 seconds as the Suns extended their lead to 13. But within just those 11 points, Booker made history multiple times.

First, he knocked down a three to push his point total to 29 points and give him 4,000 for his career. He became the third-youngest player in NBA history to reach this milestone, trailing only LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Devin Booker Hits a Three for His 4,000th Point

Second, he followed this up with another three to push his point total to 32. Booker has now scored at least 30 points in four straight games. He is the first Sun to accomplish this since Amar’e Stoudemire in 2004.

“Just trying to reach greatness each and every day,” Booker said. “Trying to get better, trying to get this team better. Whatever comes with it, comes with it.”

So of course, with 2:37 left in the game, Booker would be the one to knock down the shot to give the Suns a one-point lead. Although the Thunder would ultimately win 124-116, Booker’s night was one for the history books.

“Unfortunately we didn’t get a shot at the end, but he’s carrying us,” Head Coach Jay Triano said. “He’s proven that he’s an elite scorer in this league.”

Highlights: Devin Booker Scores 39

He finished the game with 39 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Booker is now averaging 33 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists since returning from injury.

The Suns hit the road as they travel to Atlanta to face the Hawks on Sunday. Catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.