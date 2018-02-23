Booker and Warren Combine for 54 in Loss to Clippers

It was a tale of two halves for the Suns as they faced the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

The Suns started slow and the Clippers took advantage gaining a 26-point lead in the first quarter and taking a 79-50 lead into halftime.

“Inexcusable,” Head Coach Jay Triano said about the Suns’ start. “At halftime, I asked them why for two days of practice we want to fight each other downstairs, but when we play against somebody else we ‘ole’ and let them go right past us to the rim.”

Alex Len, Devin Booker and T.J. Warren all stepped up immediately in the second half leading the Suns on an early six-to-nothing run.

“I think we took a page out of what they were doing,” Triano said. “Drive it at them, drive, put pressure on the defense, put pressure on the guys behind.”

Len and Warren each scored eight points in the third quarter as the Suns began to close the gap. Although they outscored the Clippers 67-49 in the second half, it was not enough as the Suns fell 128-117.

Booker and Warren each had 27 points in the contest, but their performances were outshined due to the team’s early deficit.

“We need it from the start. We can’t always be the team responding,” Booker said. “We can’t come out with the mindset where we have to get punched in the face then fight back. We’ve got to be the aggressors.”

The Suns have a quick turnaround as they face the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

“They’re playing high-level,” Booker said about the upcoming opponent. “But we have to come out and be the aggressors, worry about ourselves and I think we’ll be in good shape.”

