Booker and Chandler Shine in Heartbreaking Loss

Highlights: Suns vs Timberwolves

Tuesday’s game against Minnesota included an 11-point lead by the Suns, a 14-point lead by the Timberwolves, eight total lead changes and eight ties. Basically stating, it was a back-and-forth battle.

Eric Bledsoe drove for an and-one bucket to tie the game with just over a minute to play. And after P.J. Tucker sunk two shots at the line, the Suns held a one-point lead with six seconds remaining. However, Andrew Wiggins shot a contest mid-range jumper at the buzzer for the win.

Although heartbreaking, the Suns effort never quit and the stat sheet would agree.

Devin Booker Drops 26 on Timberwolves

Devin Booker had 26 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter. He extended his streak of scoring 20-plus points to 10 games, the most by a Sun since Amar’e Stoudemire in 2008.

“We’re taking steps forward, but we still have a long way to go,” Booker said. “We know these next two games are really important. If we played every team like we’re playing Golden State or Toronto, you know we’d be in pretty good shape.”

Tyson Chandler is seeming more and more like a fine wine that just keeps getting better with age. The 34-year-old tied his highest scoring game as a Sun with 22 points and also grabbed 17 rebounds. Oh, and he didn’t miss a single shot.

“You can’t build anything without a foundation,” Head Coach Earl Watson said. “Tyson Chandler is our foundation. The way it’s being built up, guys will forever echo his voice after he’s done playing.”

Chandler is more than just a force on the court, as he is also a voice to the youth of the team.

“He’s helped me out in every way since I’ve been here,” Booker said. “I’m blessed to have a veteran in this league that has done everything that I’m trying to do, that’s taken me in like a little brother, just gives me advice on and off the court. Having a vocal leader like that in the locker room is unbelievable for me.”

The Suns are set to travel to Denver for Thursday’s game against the Nuggets. Catch the action on FOX Sports AZ.