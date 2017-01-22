Bledsoe Scores Career-High 40 Points to Defeat Raptors

Highlights: Eric Bledsoe Scores 40 Against Raptors

Eric Bledsoe scored a career-high 40 points to help lead the Suns to a victory over the Raptors on Sunday.

Bledsoe also dished out 13 assists, becoming the first Suns player to put up at least 40 points and 10 assists in a game since Steve Nash in 2006 (42 points, 12 assists). After going 10-10 from the free throw line in the previous game, Bledsoe followed it up shooting a perfect 14-14 in Toronto. The last Sun to shoot 100 percent from the line two games in a row (minimum 10 attempts) was Amar’e Stoudemire in 2008.

Highlights: Suns vs Raptors

Bledsoe had plenty of assistance from his teammates in the win.

Devin Booker’s streak of scoring at least 20-points a game is starting to turn into a regular occurrence. His nine-game streak is the longest by a Suns player since Stoudemire in the 2009-2010 season.

P.J. Tucker also had 11 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season.

The Suns return home on Tuesday to faceoff the against the Timberwolves. Catch the action on FOX Sports AZ.