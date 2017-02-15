Bledsoe Puts Up Triple-Double in Suns Win Over Lakers

Eric Bledsoe Gets Triple-Double vs Lakers

25 points. 13 assists. 10 rebounds. 36-point win differential.

Eric Bledsoe put up his third career-triple-double as the Suns defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 137-101. This was their largest victory over the Lakers in series history (previous 135-100 win on Christmas 1973).

Highlights: Suns vs Lakers

“It was great energy tonight,” Bledsoe said. “Everybody played well. It was fun to play in that game tonight.”

Coming off a 37-point game against the Pelicans, Bledsoe already had his double-double at halftime and tied his career-high in assists early on in the fourth quarter. All that was left was to get one more rebound. The win was his main concern, but the bench did their part in letting him know how the statsheet looked.

“I’ve got great teammates,” Bledsoe said. “They kept egging me on. I wasn’t worried about it at first. I was just trying to close the game out. They kept making fun of me, so I had no choice.”

In his fourth season as a Sun, Bledsoe is putting up the best statistical numbers of his career.

“Watching him play from the time I first got here until now, he’s made improvements and that’s really rare for veteran players to improve,” Head Coach Earl Watson said. “At that point guard position, he’s getting better and better.”

The Suns seemed to hit season-high’s all across the board tonight. This includes their 55.7 percent shooting from the field, 41 fast break points and 28 assists.

“We had a lost of assists tonight,” Devin Booker said. “We shared the ball well. It was a collective team win tonight.”

The Suns closed out their final game before the All-Star break with a boom. Booker (BBVA Rising Stars, Taco Bell Skills Challenge), Marquese Chriss (BBVA Rising Stars) and Derrick Jones Jr. (Verizon Slam Dunk) are headed down to New Orleans to compete on the biggest stage for All-Star Weekend.