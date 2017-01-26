Bledsoe Goes Off in the 4th, Suns Fall to Nuggets

by Cody Cunningham
Posted: Jan 26, 2017
Eric Bledsoe Puts Faried on a Poster

Despite three players scoring over 20 points, the Suns fell to the Nuggets Thursday night 127-120.

Eric Bledsoe put up 28 points, five assists and four rebounds. He had 14 points in the fourth quarter alone, including a monster dunk that put Kenneth Faried on a poster. Known for his bench reactions, Alan Williams looked as if he lost all control after Bledsoe’s throwdown.

Highlights: Suns vs Nuggets

Twenty-Four points from Devin Booker extends his streak of 20-plus points to 11 straight games. This is the most by a Suns player since Amar’e Stoudemire did so in 2008.

Booker will have a chance to extend the streak to 12 games when the Suns come home to face the Nuggets on Saturday. Catch the action of FOX Sports Arizona.

