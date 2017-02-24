Big Sauce Scores Career-High in Overtime Loss

Alan Williams Scores Career-High 16 Points vs Bulls

In the first game back from the All-Star break, the Suns seemed to have a new game plan; play the young guys.

Alex Len replaced Tyson Chandler in the starting lineup playing 35 minutes for the game, while the second unit showcased Tyler Ulis, Derrick Jones Jr. and Alan Williams.

Highlights: Suns at Bulls

“It’s a good thing for us to try to go out there and play together as a younger group and try to build for the future,” Williams said. “It’s a tremendous opportunity for myself as well as my teammates to get a chance to show what we can do.”

Williams did just that. The man know as Big Sauce scored a career-high 16 points on an impressive eight-of-nine shooting.

“We have to see if [Len] can get extended minutes, see if Alan Williams can be a rotational player” Head Coach Earl Watson explained his game plan. “We have to see if Tyler Ulis is a backup point guard. We have to see if T.J. Warren can get extended minutes and be a starter. So It’s a lot of opportunities to go around and Derrick Jones I thought took advantage of his opportunity.”

Between Ulis’ passing, Jones Jr.’s dunking and Big Sauce’s hustle, the youth of the Suns never seemed to lose their fight.

Devin Booker (reminder: just 20-years-old) played 41 minutes with 27 points, including knocking down two clutch free throws to send the game into overtime.

Although the Bulls ultimately pulled away with a 128-121 victory, the Suns never backed down and showed a constant battle all night.

“You can’t teach playing hard,” Booker said. “That’s what we did tonight. So I was proud of it.”

The Suns will continue their road trip as they head to Milwaukee to face the Bucks on Sunday. Catch the action on FOX Sports Arizona.