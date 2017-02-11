Big Sauce, Booker and Bledsoe Beat the Bulls

Alan Williams Gets Double-Double Against Bulls

“Smallest team, biggest heart.”

This is how Head Coach Earl Watson described his team following a 115-97 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

The Suns measure out as the third shortest team in the NBA, and circumstances on Friday night made them even smaller. With Dragan Bender injured and Alex Len suspended, Tyson Chandler was the only seven-footer available for Friday’s game. However, Chandler suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter and did not return for the remainder of the game.

Known for his own bench reactions, Alan Williams had teammates celebrating his success, as the man nicknamed “Big Sauce” stepped on the court and put on a show.

Big Sauce Reaction of the Week: The Macho Man

“I’m so happy for him,” Eric Bledsoe said about his teammate. “You know he’s always cheering us on through the bad and good. Just to see him get on the floor and producing, bring the energy that we needed. It was phenomenal.”

Williams put up 14 points and had 11 rebounds. He is averaging a double-double for his career while playing a minimum of ten minutes a game.

He credits his aggressive sidelines celebrations for keeping his body warm just in case his number is called, and said “It’s just a matter of taking advantage of the moment.”

“Alan Williams was ready,” Watson said. “As a player you have to be ready, have a positive attitude like [Williams]. We all know in life, people with positive attitudes never fail. He’s a classic example and great example for young people and adults.”

His teammates had nothing but praise for what the big man was able to accomplish Friday night.

“It feels really good,” Devin Booker said. “Alan does a lot of things that are unnoticeable. He’s a leader on this team. You see how he supports us with his reactions of the week, but he brings it every day in practice, brings it every day on the bench. So to see him out there shining, getting his opportunity in front of his hometown, you know it’s unbelievable.”

Although Williams may have done the dirty work in the paint, Bledsoe and Booker both had big nights combining to score 50 points.

The Suns have a quick turnaround as they travel to Houston to face the Rockets on Saturday night. Catch the action on FOX Sports Arizona.