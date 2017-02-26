Big Game for Suns' Big Sauce Against Bucks

Alan Williams Scores Career-High 17 Points vs Bucks

The youth movement continued for the Suns as they traveled to Milwaukee to face the Bucks on Sunday afternoon.

After scoring a career-high 16 points against the Bulls last game, Alan Williams one-uped himself with 17 points and 15 rebounds off the bench.

Highlights: Suns vs Bucks

“He changed his life,” Head Coach Earl Watson said. “It took him a season in China, a couple ten-day contracts, a full season, now look at him out here just taking advantage of his opportunity.”

Big Sauce put up his fifth career double-double in a career-high 34 minutes, as the Suns continue to push to give the young players more minutes.

“We want our young talent to blossom. We have to get that to happen through experience."

T.J. Warren led the Suns with 23 points while shooting an impressive 78 percent shooting from the field.

The Suns kept the game close, but Tony Snell knocked down a three with eight seconds remaining to close out the game for the Bulls 100-96.

The Suns will continue their road trip as they head to Memphis to face the Grizzlies on Tuesday. Catch the action on FOX Sports Arizona.