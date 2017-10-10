Alex Len Continues to Shine as Suns Face Jazz

The Suns fell to the Utah Jazz 120-102, but what stood out the most in the preseason matchup was the emergence and improvement of Alex Len.

“I think Alex Len has been playing great,” Head Coach Earl Watson said. “We see him coming into his own.”

Throughout his four-year career, Len has struggled to find consistency while on the court. The 24-year-old is now showing a sense of aggressiveness, determination and focus during the Suns first three preseason games this season.

“Bigs usually take more time, around mid-twenties,” Watson said. “He’s about that age so you see the progression starting to come into effect.”

Len is currently averaging 16.6 points and 9.3 rebounds throughout this preseason. Although a small sample size, both show vast improvements in his production.

“He seems like a different player,” Watson said. “He seems like he simplified everything that’s needed for him to be effective.”

The seven-foot-one center said his biggest improvements were simplifying his game and keeping his body in shape.

“I feel better physically,” Len said. “I spent a lot of time working on my endurance. So I can go longer and at a higher pace. So I’ve been working on that, just keeping it more simple.”

Len started Monday night’s game and has spent some time running with the first unit at practice. Watson said that outside of Eric Bledsoe and Devin Booker, the rest of the starting lineup is up for grabs.

The Suns gear up to face to the Portland Trail Blazers for their second home preseason game on Wednesday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Catch the livestream online at Suns.com/now.