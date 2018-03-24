Alex Len Battles Hard Inside in Suns Loss to Magic

Alex Len must have something against the Orlando Magic. Heading into Saturday's matchup, Len was averaging 13.6 points and 9.6 rebounds when playing the Magic. The big man came off the bench and looked to be having a dominating game early.

The Magic had a strong first quarter, but the Suns seemed to shut them down defensively in the second quarter holding them to just 12 points. Len was already leading the way with 14 points and five rebounds as the Suns took a 46-38 lead into halftime.

The third quarter was a high-scoring back-and-forth battle that saw both teams going on big runs. Shaquille Harrison came off the bench with two seconds left in the third and knocked down a buzzer-beating three to bring the Suns to within just three entering the fourth.

Less than one minute into the fourth, Harrison hit a couple free throws to give the Suns a 78-77 lead. Magic’s Rodney Purvis followed this up with a three to regain the lead for Orlando.

Elfrid Payton, playing against his former team, pulled the Suns to within just one multiple times down the stretch, but ultimately was never able to get in front. The Magic defeated the Suns 105-99.

Payton filled the stat sheet in his return to Orlando finishing with 14 points, eight assists, five rebounds, three steals and a block.

Josh Jackson led the Suns in scoring with 18 points to go along with his five assists and three steals. The rookie has now scored at least 15 points in a career-long six straight games.

Len once again posted a solid line against the Magic scoring 15 points and grabbing nine rebounds. The seven-footer was active defensively as well with two steals and a block.

The Suns return home on Monday to face the Boston Celtics. Catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.