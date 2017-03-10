Alan Williams Breaks Suns' Franchise Record vs Lakers

Alan Williams Records Double-Double vs Lakers

Alan Williams made franchise history against the Lakers on Thursday night.

The man known as Big Sauce, had another big performance off the bench scoring 16 points with 10 rebounds and two blocks. He became the first player in Suns history to record double-doubles in five consecutive games as a reserve.

“He gives it,” Head Coach Earl Watson said about Williams. “It’s consistent every night. This is the part of the season where we are evaluating consistency.”

Although it was a franchise record, Williams was more focused on the outcome of the game as the team’s loss shadowed over his individual accomplishment.

“It’s a cool stat, but anytime something like that comes in a loss, it comes second to that,” Williams said. “It’s something that I feel is pretty cool, but at the same time, we took this ‘L’ today so I’m pretty upset about that.”

T.J. Warren also had an impressive outing with 17 points, 13 rebounds (career-high) and 3 blocked shots. This was his second consecutive double-double, after only recording one previously in his entire career.

“I think you see a lot more effort in defensive rebounding,” Watson said on Warren’s improvements. “You see him down there being physical. He’s getting big rebounds in traffic.”

The Suns will hit the road for a one-game road trip as they face the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. Catch the action on FOX Sports Arizona.