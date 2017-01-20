Player Mailbag: Tyson Chandler

Name: Jared Downs

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Question: What are the struggles you face being 7’1”?

Tyson: Hmm… couches, hotel beds, restrooms on airplanes, buying things off the rack.

Name: Samantha Morales

Location: Riverside, CA

Question: Who inspires you / who do you look up to?

Tyson: My grandfather.

Name: Steve Bustamante

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Question: How long did it take for you to grow your beard?

Tyson: I’ve been growing it since last February.

Name: Isabel Zacaias

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Question: Who in the league throughout the years have you grown the strongest relationship with?

Tyson: Aw man, there’s a ton of guys that have influenced me, that I’ve grown relationships with; Charles Oakley, Scottie Pippen, Jannero Pargo, Bobby Jackson, Chris Paul and David West.

Name: Michelle Cantelme

Location: Glendale, AZ

Question: After you’re done playing basketball, do you see yourself coaching in the NBA or doing something fun?

Tyson: Really just diving more into my family. Maybe coaching my son.

Name: Tyler Knight

Location: Lansing, MI

Question: How does it feel to have the best beard in the NBA?

Tyson: Haha, tell them I appreciate it. I appreciate the honor.

Name: Levon Avedissian

Location: U.S.

Question: Do you have a pregame ritual? If so, what is it?

Tyson: Just when I go over to the corner of the court and have a moment to myself and get in game mode and then jump.

Name: Anthony B

Location: Canada

Question: What’s it like being so tall?

Tyson: Haha, it’s cool at times, but not cool when you just want to hide out.

Name: Stanley McNeal

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Question: Who are your top 5 favorite 90’s R&B artists?

Tyson: R. Kelly, Donell Jones, 112, Jagged Edge, Maxwell and D’Angelo.

Name: Evan Pogue

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Question: What was the coolest experience you’ve had in your NBA career?

Tyson: Winning the NBA Championship and the Gold Medal.

Name: Joey Artigue

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Question: What are your three favorite breakfast cereals?

Tyson: Man, so I just went healthy, so they used to be Captain Crunch, Frosted Flakes and maybe Smacks (Honey Smacks).

Name: Vince Trevino

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Question: Where do you rank your beard compared to all the other NBA beards?

Tyson: No. 1