Player Mailbag: Tyson Chandler
Tyson Chandler sat down with Suns.com to answer fan submitted questions via the Player Mailbag. Check out his answers below.
Name: Jared Downs
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Question: What are the struggles you face being 7’1”?
Tyson: Hmm… couches, hotel beds, restrooms on airplanes, buying things off the rack.
Name: Samantha Morales
Location: Riverside, CA
Question: Who inspires you / who do you look up to?
Tyson: My grandfather.
Name: Steve Bustamante
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Question: How long did it take for you to grow your beard?
Tyson: I’ve been growing it since last February.
Name: Isabel Zacaias
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Question: Who in the league throughout the years have you grown the strongest relationship with?
Tyson: Aw man, there’s a ton of guys that have influenced me, that I’ve grown relationships with; Charles Oakley, Scottie Pippen, Jannero Pargo, Bobby Jackson, Chris Paul and David West.
Name: Michelle Cantelme
Location: Glendale, AZ
Question: After you’re done playing basketball, do you see yourself coaching in the NBA or doing something fun?
Tyson: Really just diving more into my family. Maybe coaching my son.
Name: Tyler Knight
Location: Lansing, MI
Question: How does it feel to have the best beard in the NBA?
Tyson: Haha, tell them I appreciate it. I appreciate the honor.
Name: Levon Avedissian
Location: U.S.
Question: Do you have a pregame ritual? If so, what is it?
Tyson: Just when I go over to the corner of the court and have a moment to myself and get in game mode and then jump.
Name: Anthony B
Location: Canada
Question: What’s it like being so tall?
Tyson: Haha, it’s cool at times, but not cool when you just want to hide out.
Name: Stanley McNeal
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Question: Who are your top 5 favorite 90’s R&B artists?
Tyson: R. Kelly, Donell Jones, 112, Jagged Edge, Maxwell and D’Angelo.
Name: Evan Pogue
Location: Scottsdale, AZ
Question: What was the coolest experience you’ve had in your NBA career?
Tyson: Winning the NBA Championship and the Gold Medal.
Name: Joey Artigue
Location: Scottsdale, AZ
Question: What are your three favorite breakfast cereals?
Tyson: Man, so I just went healthy, so they used to be Captain Crunch, Frosted Flakes and maybe Smacks (Honey Smacks).
Name: Vince Trevino
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Question: Where do you rank your beard compared to all the other NBA beards?
Tyson: No. 1