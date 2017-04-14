Player Mailbag: Tyler Ulis Discusses Kentucky Memories, Sneakers and More

Tyler Ulis sat down with Suns.com to answer fan submitted questions via the Player Mailbag. Check out his answers below.

Name: Hannah Pittman

Location: Harlan, KY

Question: What has been the biggest difference for you between last year at Kentucky and this season in the NBA?



Tyler: Just the pace of the game. Guys are a lot better which is one of the reasons why I chose Kentucky. Most of the guys who came through were pros and I feel like you get a better advantage going into the NBA having already played against pros.

Name: Matt Holiday

Location: Glendale, AZ

Question: As a child, which was your favorite NBA team?



Tyler: The 76ers because of Allen Iverson. Whatever team he went to was who I rooted for.

Name: Yoh Spades

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Question: What goes on in your mind when another player steps on your shoes?



Tyler: (laughing) Um, nothing. When you’re in a game and in the moment you don’t really pay attention or realize it.

Name: Yadira Soto

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Question: How did you feel after winning that buzzer-beater?



Tyler: It felt great. I was fresh in, started playing recently and hitting that game-winning shot was a great moment, especially as a rookie.

Name: Steven Newendyke

Location: Chandler, AZ

Question: Who is the NBA player you look up to the most, current or past?



Tyler: Allen Iverson. He’s a guy I’ve always watched and the reason why I started playing.

Name: Kristina Zhang

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Question: What do you and Devin like to do the most together?



Tyler: Play basketball, but outside of that, we’re kinda different. He plays a lot of video games and I’ll sit there and watch. We just hang out and kick it.

Name: Sara Powell

Location: Lexington, KY

Question: What do you miss the most about Kentucky?



Tyler: The fan base. Big Blue nation is crazy. They travel with you everywhere and they’re always in the gym when we’re on the road. That fan base is definitely something I miss.

Name: Emily Hebdon

Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Question: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would it be?



Tyler: Honestly I don’t know yet. I’m trying to figure that out. I’ve been asking people where some good places to go and visit and hopefully one day I’ll be traveling enough to see some things.

Name: Laiba Chaudhary

Location: Leeds, UK

Question: How many tattoos do you have and which one is your favorite?



Tyler: I think I have 15 or 16. My favorite one is a tattoo of both of my mothers.

Name: Laiba Chaudhary

Location: Leeds, UK

Question: What’s the best part about playing on the same team as your college friend?



Tyler: It’s great for us because not only are we college friends, we’ve known each other since 8th grade. No one really gets the opportunity to play on the same college team and NBA team with their best friend. It’s great for us on and off the court.

Name: Ryan Pasiecznik

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Question: How old were you when you started playing basketball?



Tyler: I think around the age of 3.

Name: Vince Trevino

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Question: Since arriving in Phoenix, where’s your favorite local place to eat?



Tyler: I love Hot N Juicy. It’s this seafood place right across from our building so I just walk there.

Name: Marcos Najera

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Question: What do you like most about living in Phoenix?



Tyler: I like the weather. Coming from Chicago, they had snow in March, so I really like the weather here.

Name: Jake Oberhand

Location: San Diego, CA

Question: What made Coach Calipari a major influence on your career?



Tyler: Him giving me the keys to the team and just letting me go out there and play. He gave me a shot, he believed in me and my dream.

Name: Daniel Wilson

Location: Goodyear, AZ

Question: Describe your perfect PB&J.



Tyler: (laughing) I’m the type of guy that likes more jelly on it than the peanut butter.

Name: Laiba Chaudhary

Location: Leeds, UK

Question: Who would you dedicate your success to so far?



Tyler: My family. They’ve been supporting me and had to make sacrifices.

Name: Jacob Worley

Location: TX

Question: Would you say that it’s difficult to be one of the shorter point guards in the league?



Tyler: Not really. It’s been like that for a long time so I’m used to it.

Name: Joey Artigue

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Question: What’s your favorite Air Jordan sneaker?



Tyler: My favorite are the 11s, Air Jordan 11 (XI). I don’t have a favorite color.

Name: Audrianna Gallegos

Location: Mesa, AZ

Question: If you had the chance to play basketball with any player, past or present, who would it be and why?



Tyler: I haven’t really thought about that question. I don’t know, that’s a hard one for me. I really don’t know.

Name: Pauline Gibson

Location: MS

Question: What did you do for your last birthday?



Tyler: It was my 21st birthday… I did a lot (laughing). One I’ll remember.

Name: Allison Snowball

Location: Mesa, AZ

Question: What is your favorite part about playing for the Suns?



Tyler: Just being here in Phoenix. The team is a family atmosphere. We’ve got a lot of young guys who are like brothers on and off the court and we’re really close with the coaching staff. I feel like it’s a nice brotherhood.