Phoenix Suns to Host “Decade Night” Celebration on Friday

As part of their 50th season celebration, the Phoenix Suns will host a “Decade Night” honoring the present and future of Suns basketball in the Valley on Friday, April 6 against the New Orleans Pelicans at Talking Stick Resort Arena at 7 p.m. The final “Decade Night” of the season will include a Devin Booker bobblehead giveaway for the first 5,000 fans, courtesy of Southwest Airlines®.

The evening will showcase a number of special tributes and vignettes in-arena during the game featuring iconic Suns moments highlighting members of the current team. Additionally, one lucky fan will participate in the “Shoots for Savings” promotion where they will have a chance to win 30 percent off all merchandise in the Suns Team Shop for all fans in attendance.

Beginning at 3 p.m. on Friday, fans that donate three jars of peanut butter to St. Mary’s Food Bank in the Casino Arizona Pavilion will receive two tickets to the Suns-Pelicans game that night, while supplies last. Also celebrating their golden anniversary, St. Mary’s Food Bank has been improving the quality of life for Arizonans in need for 50 years.

The final installment of the five-night series encompassing 50 years of Suns basketball will focus on the current team and the bright future of the franchise. Each previous “Decade Night” highlighted the very best Suns moments and cultural touchpoints of that era and included a bobblehead giveaway featuring a Suns legend from that time period selected by the fans.

The original professional sports franchise in Arizona, the Suns were awarded an NBA franchise on Jan. 22, 1968 and are celebrating their golden anniversary throughout the 2017-18 season. Limited tickets to the Phoenix Suns’ “Decade Night” celebration on Friday, April 6 against the New Orleans Pelicans are available at Suns.com or by phone at 602-379-SUNS.