Suns Land Three Players on BR's "NBA Top 22 Under 22" List

The Phoenix Suns’ future looks bright according to Bleacher Report’s “NBA Top 22 Under 22: Ranking the League’s Top Young Stars.”

The Suns were tied with the Denver Nuggets for the most players on the list with three. Dragan Bender, Marquese Chriss and Devin Booker all ranked amongst the NBA’s top young talent.

“These 22 studs—all under the age of 22 as of March 6—have been selected and ranked on their individual production, team impact and future potential.”

22.Dragan Bender

Age 19

“The rebuilding Phoenix Suns are loaded with prospects and young veterans. Dragan Bender is the highest-drafted player among that group, with Phoenix having selected him fourth overall last summer, and he's currently the league's youngest prospect, too (he won't turn 20 until Nov. 17).”

13. Marquese Chriss

Age 19

“He was named January's top rookie in the Western Conference after averaging 8.3 points on 45.9 percent shooting, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals. In February, he had an outing with 27 points in 24 minutes and another where he tallied 17 points on only 10 shots. In three games this month, he's had an outing with three triples and another with five blocks.”

5. Devin Booker

Age 20

“Only five other players age 20 or younger have scored at least 27 points in a game this season, none doing it more than twice. Booker has 14 such performances—and two quarters where he tallied at least that many points. He's the youngest player ever to have 16 consecutive games of 20-plus points.”