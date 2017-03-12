Booker Hits Game-Winner at Buzzer to Defeat Mavericks

Devin Booker Game-Winner Against Mavericks

Devin Booker must have something out against the Dallas Mavericks. In three games this season, the sophomore is averaging 29.7 points while shooting 57.4 percent from the field and 64.7 percent from three.

On January 12th, Booker set a Suns franchise record by scoring 28 points in the fourth quarter against the Mavericks. Booker had a similar outing on Saturday.

The 20-year-old caught fire in the second half putting up 25 points. He finished with 36, shooting 60 percent from the field and a perfect 10-for-10 from the line.

The Suns inbounded the ball with 10 seconds left of a tied game and there wasn’t much of a question who was going to take the shot.Booker took Wesley Matthews to the top of the key, put on a spin move, faded and launched it.

Buzzer. Swish.

Suns defeated the Mavericks 100-98. This was their fourth game-winning buzzer-beater of the season, the most by a team since the 2009-10 Lakers. At just 20-years-old, Booker is the only player in the NBA with two game-winning shots at the horn this season.

The Suns have a quick turnaround as they gear up to take on the Portland Trailblazers in Phoenix on Sunday. Catch the action on FOX Sports Arizona.