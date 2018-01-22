Troy Daniels Breaks Suns Franchise Record vs Bucks

Troy Daniels needed just one three-pointer against the Bucks to make Suns franchise history on Monday night. But, why not just drain five?

The 26-year-old sharp shooter has provided a spark off the bench all season and now he has placed his name in the record books. Daniels has made a three-pointer off the bench in 27 straight games, passing Wesley Person for the longest streak in Suns franchise history.

“It’s great,” Daniels said on how it feels to break the record. “The Suns organization has had great players come in so when you’re able to do something like that, it’s humbling. So, hopefully I can keep it going.”

As an undrafted journeyman in his fifth season, Daniels is averaging career-highs in minutes and points and is showing just what he can do when given the chance. His 42 percent shooting from beyond the arc this season ranks sixth in the entire league (min. 200 attempts).

“I can arguably say he’s the best three-point shooter I’ve played with and I’ve played with a lot of good ones: Nash, J.J. Reddick,” Jared Dudley said. “I think he’s really underrated.”

Daniels showed just how hot he can get against the Bucks as he knocked down three three-pointers during the fourth quarter to keep the Suns in the game. Although the Suns lost 109-105, Daniels still came off the bench to put up 15 points while shooting 50 percent from beyond the arc.

“He gives us a chance,” Head Coach Jay Triano said. “We put him in the game a lot of times just to give Booker rest, but he’s also a scoring punch for us. That’s why he continues to stay in the game even when we brought Book back.”

Even in the loss, Daniels is seeing the improvement of the young Suns squad as the team continues to develop their youth.

“I feel the chemistry is almost there,” Daniels said. “We have to figure a couple things out, minor tweaks on the defensive end, but I think we are almost there. I really do.”

Daniels will look to extend his streak even further as the Suns travel to Indiana on Wednesday to face the Pacers. Catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.