Phoenix Suns Make NBA History Against Grizzlies

Although the game may not have gone their way, the Phoenix Suns still managed to make NBA history on Monday night with a record that they may hold for a very long time.

Troy Daniels has been knocking down three-pointers with ease all season as one of the league’s premier shooters this year. However, his three in the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies would become a special one in Suns history.

Daniels helped the Suns set the NBA record for the most consecutive games with a three-pointer after hitting one in their 1,109th straight contest. The Suns passed the Dallas Mavericks for the most in the league history as the team has hit from deep in every game dating back to March 29, 2004.

Steve Nash and the “Seven Seconds or Less” era Suns sparked the NBA in a direction to make three-pointers more of a focal point of offenses. The NBA has continued to transition as the speed of the game and the amount of three’s taken continue to increase every season.

The Suns now have a chance to maintain their top spot in the record books for years to come. To put this into perspective of how rare it is for a team not to hit a three, only six occurrences have happened in the past five seasons (two in the last three).

As for Monday night’s matchup, TJ Warren continued his career-year scoring 24 points on 55 percent shooting while grabbing seven rebounds. Rookie Josh Jackson helped off the bench with 20 points and eight rebounds. Unfortunately for the Suns it would not be enough as the team fell 120-109 to the Grizzlies.

The team received positive news as Devin Booker’s x-ray came back negative and he is hopeful to play in Wednesday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. Catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona. Keep a close eye on the Fox Sports Arizona broadcast for your chance to win a 4k SmartTV and a shot for One-Million dollars.