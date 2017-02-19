Phoenix Suns at 2017 NBA All-Star Weekend
2017 Phoenix Suns All-Star Squad
Devin Booker and Marquese Chriss: BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge
Booker and Chriss at Rising Stars Practice
Behind the scenes look at Devin Booker and Marquese Chriss as they prepare to play in the Rising Stars Challenge.
2017 Rising Stars Recap
Devin Booker and Marquese Chriss took the starting lineup for team USA for the BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge.
Derrick Jones Jr.: Verizon Slam Dunk
Suns 2017 All-Star Saturday Preview
Lindsey Smith gives the inside scoop on All-Star Saturday, including Derrick Jones Jr. in the Slam Dunk Contest.
Jones Jr. Put On Show During 2017 Verizon Slam Dunk
Derrick Jones Jr. made his name known as he threw down ridiculous slams at the 2017 Verizon Slam Dunk.
Jones Jr. Throws Down "Perfect 50" Dunk from Booker
Derrick Jones Jr. threw down a monster dunk during the first round of the Dunk Contest that scored a perfect 50.
Suns 2017 All-Star Weekend Photo Gallery
Click here for photos from the Phoenix Suns trip to New Orleans for All-Star Weekend.