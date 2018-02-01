Marquese Chriss Makes NBA History as Suns Defeat Mavs

Kobe Bryant. Kevin Durant. LeBron James. Marquese Chriss.

During possibly his best overall performance of the season, Chriss secured his spot in the history books by grabbing just one steal on Wednesday night. Well, that was because he already had 99 in his young career.

Chriss became just the fourth player in NBA history to record 100 steals, blocks and threes before turning 21 years old. The other four being Bryant, Durant and James.

“I think it’s pretty dope,” Chriss said. “I like to block shots, I like to shoot, so I think that’s me. That’s what I do. I think that’s what I try to pride myself on doing and just having an accolade for it makes it that much sweeter.”

To be in the conversation with three all-time greats is just a testimony to the potential Chriss has as his career unfolds. Head Coach Jay Triano credits his achievement and success to the energy that he brings on the court.

“It shows his athleticism and his activity level,” Triano said. “We’ve always said he’s at his best when he’s active and live. He’s got a great anticipation for the game. Great size and wing span and I think all those things factor into all those stats.”

Although he only needed one steal, Chriss had no problem filling out the rest of the stat sheet against the Mavericks. He finished the game with 15 points, 12 rebounds two assists and a block. The 20-year-old put up his second double-double of the season as the Suns defeated the Dallas 102-88.

Rookie Josh Jackson led all scorers with 21 points to go along with eight rebounds and two assists.

The Suns will look to continue this momentum into Friday's game as they host the Utah Jazz at Talking Stick Resort Arena.