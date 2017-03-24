Devin Booker Scores Franchise Record 70 Points

Devin Booker had never dropped 40 points in a game before Friday, but why not just go for 70?

On March 24, 1990 Tom Chambers set the Suns franchise record by scoring 60 points against the Seattle Supersonics. Exactly 27 years later on March 24, 2017 Booker broke that record by scoring 70 points.

Not only does Booker hold the Suns franchise scoring record, but he is also just the sixth player in NBA history to score 70-plus in a game. He joins Wilt Chamberlain (six times), Kobe Bryant, David Thompson, Elgin Baylor and David Robinson.

Devin Booker Scores 70 Points vs Celtics

This was just the 11th 70-point game in NBA history, and the first since Bryant scored 81 against the Raptors in 2006. The Black Mamba seemed to help influence Booker’s historic performance.

“I saw an interview with Kobe,” Booker said. “He said what separates him from a lot of people is everyone thought 30 points was a lot. He said he never set himself with a limit. That always sticks in my head. I don’t put a limit on anything. I want to be the best in life. All parts, not just basketball.”

At just 20-years-old, the sophomore shooting guard became the youngest player to ever score over 60 points in a game.

Booker decided to go for a little sweep through the Suns record books as not only did he break the scoring record, but he also put up the most points in a half (51), most free throws made (24), and tied his own Suns record with 28 points in the fourth quarter. Seventy was also the most points ever scored at the TD Garden in Boston.

Not only was Booker red hot from the field, but he filled the stat sheet all across the board. He finished shooting 52.5% from the field, 24-of-26 from the free throw line, grabbed eight rebounds, dished out six assists, got three steals, and yeah let’s throw a block in there as well.

Booker seems to be catching attention around the league of his performance Friday night.