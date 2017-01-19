Chandler Makes NBA All-Time Leaderboard, Suns History

Highlights: Tyson Chandler Gets Double-Double vs Cavaliers

Tyson Chandler managed to impact NBA history, Suns franchise history and set a new season-high on Thursday night against the Cavaliers.

Highlights: Suns vs. Cavaliers

With a block in the first quarter, Chandler moved into the NBA’s top 50 all-time blocks leaderboard with 1,268. He finished with 22 points, a season-high, to go along with 16 rebounds. This was Chandler’s sixth straight game of grabbing at least 15 boards which ties Jim Fox (1968-69) for the longest streak in Suns history.

Chandler wasn’t the only Sun to put up impressive numbers in Cleveland. After combining for nearly 60 points in their last outing against the Cavaliers, Eric Bledsoe and Devin Booker loaded up the stat sheet once again.

Bledsoe only had three points at halftime, but dropped 16 in the third quarter and finished with 22 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

Booker had 21 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, as he extended his streak of scoring at least 20 points to a career-long seven consecutive games.

The Suns continue their road trip as they head to New York to face the Knicks on Saturday. Catch the action of FOX Sports Arizona.