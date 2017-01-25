Booker and Chriss Selected to 2017 Rising Stars Challenge

Annexus Practice Report: Booker and Chriss Rising Stars Challenge

The NBA announced today Phoenix Suns sophomore guard Devin Booker and rookie forward Marquese Chriss have both been selected to play for the U.S. Team in the BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge on Friday, Feb. 17, at NBA All-Star 2017 in New Orleans.

“No surprise either one of you,” General Manager Ryan McDonough said to the Rising Stars. “Proud of you guys. Congratulation to both you guys.”

Booker earns the honor by averaging 20.6 points this season, second-highest among all first- and second-year players in the NBA. The 20-year-old has an active streak of 10 consecutive games scoring at least 20 points, averaging 27.3 points on 49.0 percent from the field and 53.6 percent from three-point range over this 10-game stretch. Booker has achieved his career-high of 39 points three times this season, including in back-to-back games in Mexico City from Jan. 12-14; in doing so, Booker became the youngest player in NBA history to record consecutive games scoring at least 39 points.

“Unbelieveable man,” Eric Bledsoe said about Booker. “I already knew he was going to make it. He’s playing phenomenal.”

Chriss ranks seventh among NBA rookies, and third among those born in the U.S., with an average of 7.2 points as he has appeared in 45 games including 38 starts (second-most among rookies). The 19-year-old has already recorded 12 games scoring in double-digits, joining Booker as the only teenagers in Suns franchise history with at least 10 games scoring 10-plus points. Chriss, the No. 8 overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft, scored a career-high 18 points vs. Miami on Jan. 3, and recorded his first career double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds vs. New York on Dec. 13.

“I’m glad we get to go to battle All-Star weekend together.” — Devin Booker

“Man I’m proud of him,” Booker said about his teammate. “He’s been having a great season, playing major minutes. Lot of rookies don’t get that chance so he’s taking advantage of his opportunity each and every day. He works hard. He has a chip on his shoulder. He’s a warrior. I’m glad we get to go to battle All-Star weekend together.”

Booker, who scored 23 points in the Rising Stars Challenge last year in Toronto, joins Amar’e Stoudemire as the only Suns to play in the NBA All-Star Weekend event twice. Chriss is the 10th player in franchise history to participate in the Rising Stars Challenge, joining Wesley Person (1995), Trevor Ruffin (1995), Michael Finley (1996), Steve Nash (1997), Shawn Marion (2001), Stoudemire (2003; 2004-MVP), Markieff Morris (2012), Miles Plumlee (2014) and Booker (2016; 2017).

“I’m just looking forward to it,” Chriss said. “I’m extremely grateful just to be in this situation and like Devin said, I’m just glad to have a teammate going with me to feel more comfortable.”

For the third consecutive year, the league’s annual showcase of premier young talent will pit 10 first- and second-year NBA players from the U.S. against 10 first- and second-year NBA players from around the world. The game from Smoothie King Center will be televised live by TNT at 7 p.m. MT and will also be broadcast on ESPN Radio.

The NBA’s assistant coaches chose the rosters for the BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge, with each of the league’s 30 teams submitting one ballot per coaching staff. Coaches selected four guards, four frontcourt players and two players at either position group for each team. They also picked a minimum of three first-year players and three second-year players for each team.