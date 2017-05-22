Five Reasons Devin Booker is Most Clutch Player in the NBA

In the 2016-17 season, Devin Booker led the NBA with the most game-winning buzzer-beaters. Excluding the Suns, no other team in the league made more than the 20-year-old. Between his buzzer-beaters and impressive performances, could Devin Booker be the most clutch player in the NBA? Rocky Widner

JANUARY 12, 2017: CLUTCH FOURTH QUARTER - Booker’s fourth quarter stat line: 28 points, 81% shooting, 5-of-6 from the three-point line and a new Suns franchise record for points in a quarter. Booker couldn’t miss, including a heavily contested three with 14 seconds left to bring the Suns within four. Booker tied his career-high 39 points after reaching the line in the final seconds. Barry Gossage

FEBRUARY 3, 2017: BUZZER-BEATER OVER KINGS - P.J. Tucker inbounded the ball to Booker with eight seconds remaining in a tied ballgame. After a few effective fakes, Booker jumped to his right, stepped back and fired for the game. He finished with 33 points and a game-winning buzzer-beater. Rocky Widner

JANUARY 21, 2017: GO-AHEAD THREE IN FINAL SECONDS - With his team down by just one, Booker fired a deep shot over Derrick Rose. It was his third three-pointer of the night, his 26th point and the go-ahead bucket in a 107-105 win. Nathaniel S. Butler

NOVEMBER 4, 2016: OVERTIME AND-ONE FOR THE LEAD - The Pelicans led by two with just under 2:30 remaining in overtime. Booker drove to the basket, tied the game 107-107 and drew the foul. Booker then knocked down his free-throw to put Phoenix in the lead. The Suns would not trail the Pelicans for the remainder of the game. A T.J. Warren dunk would ultimately give the Suns a 112-111 win. Layne Murdoch