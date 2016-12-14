Booker Closes Out the Suns Win in 100th Career Game

In his 100th game, the 20-year-old stepped up to the free throw line when it mattered most and secured the victory for the Suns.

Devin Booker hit the final two points for the Suns as they defeated the Knicks in overtime 113-111 on Tuesday night. Earlier in the game, Booker also had a monster block on nine-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony

“It was good,” Booker said. “I’m just happy we got the win versus a really talented New York team, versus one of my old coaches. So all together it was a great night with the win.”

Booker Blocks Carmelo Anthony

It was a night that would see him enter the Suns record books. Through their first 100 games, Booker is now fourth in points per game among past and present Suns players with 14.9 ppg. Only Walter Davis (24.2), Alvan Adams (18.4) and Armen Gilliam (16.6) averaged more in their early seasons.

“It’s something I wanted to do my whole life,” Booker said. “I’ve had the chance. I’m blessed beyond measures to play the sport that I love and hopefully have longevity.”

Not only has he gotten a chance to play that sport, he has excelled while doing so at such a young age.

Booker had his first 30-point game last January against the Pacers when he knocked down a career-high six three-pointers. He became just the second Sun to ever score 30 points in a game before the age of 20, the first being Amar’e Stoudemire.

Since then, he has tallied nine more 30-point games. Since 2004-05, only two other players in the history of the NBA have done this in fewer games, Kyrie Irving and Blake Griffin.

After his breakout rookie campaign, Booker became just the 13th Sun to ever be selected to the All-Rookie First Team. The first since Amar’e Stoudemire in the 2002-03 season.

“It just shows me that I’m on the right path,” Booker said, “but there’s a lot of people who have made First Team All-Rookie and you don’t know where they’re at anymore. So I just have to use this as motivation to keep grinding, because I know that it comes with a bigger target on my back.”

His name has received plenty of national attention with features in Sports Illustrated, The New York Times and The Washington Post, just to name a few.

“Someone who is under the radar now that I believe is going to be a really, really, really good, all-star player in the league-It's Devin Booker.” — LeBron James

Not only has Booker gotten rave reviews from media outlets, but players and coaches around the league have taken a notice to his young talent as well.

“I’m going to be honest,” LeBron James said via UNINTERRUPTED. “If it’s someone who is under the radar right now that I believe is going to be a really, really, really good, all-star player in the league – it’s Devin Booker.”

“He’s a fine player,” Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich said while Booker was on the USA Select Team. “He understands how to play the game. He’s got great skills, but I think what really makes him special is his character. He really enjoys what he’s doing. He’s a pro about it. He’s got great work ethic. He’s got everything you need to be a great player.”

Through 100 games, what stands out to Booker is not his numbers or his success, but instead his competition.

“Getting a chance to play against Kobe. Tim Duncan. Kevin Garnett,” Booker said. “I feel when I get older those will be stories to tell. I got to play against Kobe Bryant. I’d say those are probably my top three highlights, those living legends.”

Last March, Booker went head-to-head with Bryant. His 28 points and seven assists seemed to impress the five-time champion.

“I think he’s fantastic,” Bryant said. “I think he has the right attitude. He has the right competitive spirit. His fundamentals are extremely sound.”

In his first 100 games, Booker has secured a place in the Suns record books by putting his name number one in field goals made, three-pointers made, assists, steals, points and minutes for players under the age of 20.

The future looks bright for the young guard, with a three-point contest and an All-Rookie First team selection, the sky is the limit for Devin Booker.

As for how he feels after 100 games, Booker smiled and said “I feel like a vet now. Feels good.”