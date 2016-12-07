NBA TV Shares the Story of Booker's Biggest Fan

Beyond the Paint: Devin Booker's Biggest Fan

Devin Booker has gained many fans in his short time with the Suns, but one fan holds a place close to his heart.

Seventeen-year-old Jenna Warren has been a Suns SixthMan member since 2010. During Booker’s rookie season, he noticed her during pregame shootaround.

“Every warm-up, every shot I made, she clapped,” Booker said. “I kept hearing it behind me.”

The fan-athlete connection soon turned into a blossoming friendship. He then offered Jenna a trip of a lifetime as he invited her to join him at the 2016 NBA Draft in New York.

“I don’t think anything else crossed my mind other than taking Jenna,” Booker said. “She deserved it, the support she has for us.”

NBA TV’s Matt Winer takes fans through the journey of their friendship and discovers why Booker has such a strong connection with Jenna.