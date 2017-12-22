Phoenix Suns Dancers and Gorilla Visit Hermosillo

The Phoenix Suns Dancers and the Suns Gorilla went down to Hermosillo, Mexico to perform at the Naranjeros de Hermosillo baseball game, visit Hostpital De Pediatría y Oncología del IMSS, and hang out with students at Universidad Valle De Mexico.



The Suns dancers and Gorilla visited the “Estadio de Sonora” in Hermosillo, to promote our brand in the game vs the “Yaquis de Obregon.” The fans enjoyed the performance of the dancers, a contest with 2 tickets to watch the suns play live and an autograph session with the dancers after the game.

The Gorilla and the Suns Dancers visited different venues in the city of Hermosillo, Sonora. The first stop was the pediatric and oncology hospital of IMSS in Hermosillo, pulling out a smile from the little ones. The Gorilla and Suns dancers not only played and took pictures with them, but also had a small present for them (bag with Suns t-shirt).

Next stop was the University of Valle de Mexico, where the Suns dancers also performed in front of the students, finishing the visit to this venue with an autograph session.

In the afternoon, we visited the youth baseball league – Liga Unison – where the Suns dancers nailed another performance and helped the gorilla to give every kid a small present. Around 200 kids.