2017 Suns Pre-Draft Workouts: Day 1

Troy Caupain

Position: Guard

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 210 lbs

School: Cincinnati

2016-17 Stats: 10.5 ppg. 4.4 ast. 4.7 reb. 1.2 stl. 39.6% fg. 32.5% 3p.

Troy Caupain finished his college as the only player in Cincinnati history with more than 1,300 points and 500 assists. He helped lead the Bearcats to the NCAA tournament in four consecutive years. He is a talented team leader and floor general with good vision and a knack for taking care of the ball (2.33-to-1 assists-to-turnover ratio while averaging 29.1 minutes during college career).

Pre-Draft Workouts: Day 1

Josh Hart

Position: Guard

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 209 lbs

School: Villanova

2016-17 Stats: 18.7 ppg. 2.9 ast. 6.4 reb. 1.5 stl. 51% fg. 40.4% 3p.

Josh Hart received the Julius Erving Award in 2017 honoring the nation’s top small forward. He was also named a consensus first team All-American. Hard is a tough wing player with the skill to score in multiple ways, as well as rebounds very well from the guard positon. He brings a superior work ethic with him each time he steps on the court. Hart is an extremely versatile player and can handle multiple positions. He finished his college career as the only Wildcat to record at least 1,900 points, 800 rebounds, 250 assists and 150 steals.

"I think I can make an impact immediately." - Josh Hart pic.twitter.com/0SuLxaiWNB — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) May 29, 2017

Tidjane Keita

Position: Forward

Height: 6’10”

Weight: 205

School: Thetford Academy (Quebec City)

“Keita, a 6-foot-10 center who is originally from Paris, France, who has only played basketball for three years. He spent the past two years playing for Thetford Academy in Quebec, Canada.”

-Matt Velazquez: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Kyle Kuzma

Position: Forward

Height: 6’9”

Weight: 223

School: Utah

2016-17 Stats: 16.4 ppg. 2.4 ast. 9.3 reb. 0.6 stl. 0.5 blk. 50.4% fg. 32.1% 3p.

As a junior Kyle Kuzma led the Utes and ranked fourth among all Pac-12 players with 16.9 points per game, while also averaging a team-best 9.2 rebounds. Kuzma was a double-double machine for the Utes this past season, collecting a total of 15 double-doubles, which ranks tied for third-most among Utah players over the past 13 years. He earned both all-conference and all-defensive team honors in his final college season.

Johnathan Motley

Position: Forward

Height: 6’9”

Weight: 238

School: Baylor

2016-17 Stats: 17.3 ppg. 2.3 ast. 9.9 reb. 0.4 stl. 1.1 blk. 52.2% fg. 28.1% 3p.

Johnathan Motley became the first consensus All-American in Baylor history for his final college season. He also earned the 2017 Karl Malone Award given by the Basketball Hall of Fame to the top power forward in college basketball. He led the Big 12 in rebounding and double-doubles (15), ranked fourth in scoring, fifth in field goal percentage, 12th in blocks and 15th in free throw percentage (69.9%). Motley helped Baylor to a 27-8 record and the program’s fourth Sweet 16 appearance in the last eight seasons.

"I'm pretty satisfied. This is only my third workout, so I'm just getting the hang of it." - Johnathan Motley pic.twitter.com/T9B9mxOjif — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) May 29, 2017

Kobi Simmons

Position: Guard

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 166

School: Arizona

2016-17 Stats: 8.8 ppg. 2 ast. 1.6 reb. .6 stl. 39.7% fg. 32.7% 3p.

Kobi Simons opened his lone college season with 18 points in a win over No. 12 Michigan State, tying the most by a University of Arizona player in a NCAA Debut in the past decade.He played perhaps his most complete game of the season in a win against No. 3 UCLA with a season-high 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. Prior to his freshman season, Simmons became the 22nd McDonald’s All-American to commit to the University of Arizona and was a member of ESPN’s 2016 Top 100 as a five-star recruit.