Markelle Fultz: Draft Profile and Stats

by Cody Cunningham
Posted: Jun 04, 2017

Markelle Fultz

  • Position:Point Guard
  • School:Washington
  • Height:6’4”
  • Weight:190 Lbs
  • Age:19
  • Hometown:Upper Marlboro, MD
  • NBADraft.net Player Comparison:James Harden/D’Angelo Russell
  • Strengths:Athleticism, Quickness, Jump Shot
  • 2016-17 Stats:23.2 ppg. 5.9 ast. 5.7 reb. 1.6 stl. 1.2 blk.

Many experts have Markelle Fultz as the top prospect in this draft and it’s not tough to see why. An athletic point guard with a nice jump shot that can move the ball and defend one-on-one, there’s not a whole lot Fultz can’t do on the court. He can ultimately score efficiently in a variety of ways. He shot 41.3% from three-point range, but is also extremely explosive with a strong finishing ability at the rim. Fultz was a five-star recruit out of high school a year ago and was a McDonald’s All-American. In his lone-season at Washington, he was named First-Team All-Pac-12 and Third-Team All-American. His most impressive accolade thus far was being named FIBA Americas Under-18 Championship MVP in 2016 as he helped lead the United States to gold.

Awards:

  • First-Team All-Pac-12 (2017)
  • Third-Team All-American (2017)
  • McDonald’s All-American (2016)
  • Nike Hoop Summit (2016)
  • FIBA Americas Under-18 Championship MVP
  • Gold Medalist-FIBA Americas Under-18

