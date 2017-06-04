Markelle Fultz: Draft Profile and Stats
Markelle Fultz
- Position:Point Guard
- School:Washington
- Height:6’4”
- Weight:190 Lbs
- Age:19
- Hometown:Upper Marlboro, MD
- NBADraft.net Player Comparison:James Harden/D’Angelo Russell
- Strengths:Athleticism, Quickness, Jump Shot
- 2016-17 Stats:23.2 ppg. 5.9 ast. 5.7 reb. 1.6 stl. 1.2 blk.
Many experts have Markelle Fultz as the top prospect in this draft and it’s not tough to see why. An athletic point guard with a nice jump shot that can move the ball and defend one-on-one, there’s not a whole lot Fultz can’t do on the court. He can ultimately score efficiently in a variety of ways. He shot 41.3% from three-point range, but is also extremely explosive with a strong finishing ability at the rim. Fultz was a five-star recruit out of high school a year ago and was a McDonald’s All-American. In his lone-season at Washington, he was named First-Team All-Pac-12 and Third-Team All-American. His most impressive accolade thus far was being named FIBA Americas Under-18 Championship MVP in 2016 as he helped lead the United States to gold.
Awards:
- First-Team All-Pac-12 (2017)
- Third-Team All-American (2017)
- McDonald’s All-American (2016)
- Nike Hoop Summit (2016)
- FIBA Americas Under-18 Championship MVP
- Gold Medalist-FIBA Americas Under-18