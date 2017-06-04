Malik Monk: Draft Profile and Stats
- Position:Shooting Guard
- School:Kentucky
- Height:6’3”
- Weight:200 Lbs
- Age:19
- Hometown:Jonesboro, Arkansas
- NBADraft.net Player Comparison:Lou Williams / Eric Gordon
- Strengths:Jump Shot, Athleticism, Quickness
- College Stats:19.8 ppg. 2.3 ast. 2.5 reb. .9 stl. .5 blk.
If you like scoring, then you’ll like Malik Monk…a lot. He was deadly from the three-point arc in college where he shot 39.7 percent on almost seven threes a game. Whether it’s coming off screens or creating his own shot, Monk knows how to get buckets. He’s not your standard put-him-in-the-corner three-point shooter either as he has explosive driving ability and can finish strongly at the rim. Monk set the Kentucky freshman record with 47 points vs. North Carolina. He received the Jerry West Award in 2017 given to the top men’s collegiate shooting guard and was also named SEC Player of the Year.
Awards:
- Consensus Second-Team All-American (2017)
- SEC Player of the Year (2017)
- First-Team All-SEC (2017)
- SEC All-Freshman Team (2017)
- Jerry West Award (2017)
- McDonald’s All-American (2016)
- McDonald’s All-American Three-Point Champion
- Jordan Brand Classic Co-MVP (2016)
- Mr. Basketball if Arkansas (2016)