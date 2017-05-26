Lonzo Ball: Draft Profile and Stats
- Position:Point Guard
- School:UCLA
- Height:6’6”
- Weight:190 Lbs
- Age:19
- Hometown:Chino Hills, California
- NBADraft.net Player Comparison:Jason Kidd
- Strengths:Leadership, Potential, Passing, Size
- College Stats:14.6 ppg. 7.6 ast. 6.0 reb. 1.8 stl. 0.8 blk.
At just 19 years old, Lonzo Ball has already made a name for himself being named the nation’s top high school basketball player in 2016 (Mr. Basketball USA) to becoming consensus First-Team All-American in 2017. Ball is the ultimate leader and teammate on the court. He is known as a pass-first point guard and was the NCAA season assist leader with 7.6 assists, but this doesn’t mean he can't score. Although it may not be the most fundamental shot, it’s extremely efficient. In his one season at UCLA, Ball shot 55.1% from the field and 41.2% from three-point range. He is a mismatch for most guards standing at 6’6” with a 6’9” wingspan and knows how to fight his way for rebounds. Between his basketball IQ and athleticism, Ball has a chance to become a superstar at the next level.
Awards:
- Consensus First-Team All-American (2017)
- First-Team All-Pac-12 (2017)
- NCAA season assists leader (2017)
- Wayman Tisdale Award (2017)
- Pac-12 Freshman of the Year (2017)
- Mr. Basketball USA (2016)
- Naismith Prep Player of the Year (2016)
- McDonald’s All-American (2016)
- California Mr. Basketball (2016)