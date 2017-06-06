Lauri Markkanen: Draft Profile and Stats

Lauri Markkanen

Position: Power Forward

Power Forward School: Arizona

Arizona Height: 7’0”

7’0” Weight: 230 Lbs

230 Lbs Age: 20

20 Hometown: Jyvaskyla, Finland

Jyvaskyla, Finland NBADraft.net Player Comparison: Nikola Mirotic / Ryan Anderson

Nikola Mirotic / Ryan Anderson Strengths: Jump Shot, NBA Ready, Rebounding

Jump Shot, NBA Ready, Rebounding 2016-17 Stats:15.6 ppg. 7.2 reb. 0.9 ast. .423 3P%.

Lauri Markkanen can absolutely make it rain from deep. Using his size and mobility, Markkanen shot an impressive 42.3% from three-point range as a seven-footer. He is also willing to do the dirty work in the paint getting rebounds and using his size to fight for baskets. He is known as one of the most NBA ready prospects in the draft. His mix of pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop screens keep the defense constantly off guard due to his deadly shooting. Markkanen finished his freshman season at Arizona being named Third-Team All-American and First-Team All-Pac-12.

He’s one of the only rookies who is immediately going to make his team better next season, and he has one of the highest floors of any player who will be taken in the lottery. Jonathan Tjarks - TheRinger.com

Awards: