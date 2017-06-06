Lauri Markkanen: Draft Profile and Stats
Lauri Markkanen
- Position:Power Forward
- School:Arizona
- Height:7’0”
- Weight:230 Lbs
- Age:20
- Hometown:Jyvaskyla, Finland
- NBADraft.net Player Comparison:Nikola Mirotic / Ryan Anderson
- Strengths:Jump Shot, NBA Ready, Rebounding
- 2016-17 Stats:15.6 ppg. 7.2 reb. 0.9 ast. .423 3P%.
Lauri Markkanen can absolutely make it rain from deep. Using his size and mobility, Markkanen shot an impressive 42.3% from three-point range as a seven-footer. He is also willing to do the dirty work in the paint getting rebounds and using his size to fight for baskets. He is known as one of the most NBA ready prospects in the draft. His mix of pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop screens keep the defense constantly off guard due to his deadly shooting. Markkanen finished his freshman season at Arizona being named Third-Team All-American and First-Team All-Pac-12.
Awards:
- Third-Team All-American (2017)
- First-Team All-Pac-12 (2017)
- Pac-12 All-Freshman Team
- Nike Hoop Summit (2016)