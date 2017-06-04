Josh Jackson: Draft Profile and Stats

Position: Forward

Forward School: Kansas

Kansas Height: 6’8”

6’8” Weight: 205 Lbs

205 Lbs Age: 20

20 Hometown: Southfield, MI

Southfield, MI NBADraft.net Player Comparison: Kawhi Leonard/Jimmy Butler

Kawhi Leonard/Jimmy Butler Strengths: Athleticism, Defense, Quickness

Athleticism, Defense, Quickness 2016-17 Stats:16.3 ppg. 3 ast. 7.4 reb. 1.7 stl. 1.1 blk.

Defense. Defense. Defense. When you’re being compared to players like Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler, it means you can lockdown players at an elite level. He’s disruptive all over the defensive side of the court from one-on-one pressures to blocking shots to disrupting passing lanes and forcing turnovers. The mix of his high basketball IQ and his athleticism makes him an unstoppable force in the opposing teams gameplan. He knows how to find his teammates as well as get to the basket for a powerful slam. He was named First-Team All-Big 12 as well as Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

The Suns should be giddy if they land Jackson here as a sidekick for Booker. He’s one of the best defenders in the class. Jeremy Woo - SI.com

Awards: