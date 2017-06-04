Josh Jackson: Draft Profile and Stats
- Position:Forward
- School:Kansas
- Height:6’8”
- Weight:205 Lbs
- Age:20
- Hometown:Southfield, MI
- NBADraft.net Player Comparison:Kawhi Leonard/Jimmy Butler
- Strengths:Athleticism, Defense, Quickness
- 2016-17 Stats:16.3 ppg. 3 ast. 7.4 reb. 1.7 stl. 1.1 blk.
Defense. Defense. Defense. When you’re being compared to players like Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler, it means you can lockdown players at an elite level. He’s disruptive all over the defensive side of the court from one-on-one pressures to blocking shots to disrupting passing lanes and forcing turnovers. The mix of his high basketball IQ and his athleticism makes him an unstoppable force in the opposing teams gameplan. He knows how to find his teammates as well as get to the basket for a powerful slam. He was named First-Team All-Big 12 as well as Big 12 Freshman of the Year.