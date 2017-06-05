Jonathan Isaac: Draft Profile and Stats

Jonathan Isaac

Position: Forward

Forward School: Florida St.

Florida St. Height: 6’10”

6’10” Weight: 210 Lbs

210 Lbs Age: 19

19 Hometown: Naples, Florida

Naples, Florida NBADraft.net Player Comparison: Kevin Durant / Rashard Lewis

Kevin Durant / Rashard Lewis Strengths: Athleticism, Rebounding, Jump Shot

Athleticism, Rebounding, Jump Shot 2016-17 Stats:12 ppg. 1.2 ast. 7.8 reb. 1.2 stl. 1.5 blk.

Jonathan Isaac brings a mix of length, athleticism and a smooth jump shot that makes him a mismatch for almost any defender. Standing at 6’10”, Isaac has the ability and size to play either forward positon or transition into time at center. He has a solid jumper from midrange and the ability to step back to the three-point line and shoot over defenders from deep. He uses his quickness to get up and down the court in a hurry and showed fight in getting rebounds with 7.8 per game. Isaac was named ACC All-Freshman Team in his lone season at Florida State.

Jonathan Isaac is the best prospect no one is talking about in this year’s freshman class. Jonathan Tjarks - TheRinger.com

Awards: