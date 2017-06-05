Jonathan Isaac: Draft Profile and Stats

by Cody Cunningham
Posted: Jun 05, 2017

Jonathan Isaac

  • Position:Forward
  • School:Florida St.
  • Height:6’10”
  • Weight:210 Lbs
  • Age:19
  • Hometown:Naples, Florida
  • NBADraft.net Player Comparison:Kevin Durant / Rashard Lewis
  • Strengths:Athleticism, Rebounding, Jump Shot
  • 2016-17 Stats:12 ppg. 1.2 ast. 7.8 reb. 1.2 stl. 1.5 blk.

Jonathan Isaac brings a mix of length, athleticism and a smooth jump shot that makes him a mismatch for almost any defender. Standing at 6’10”, Isaac has the ability and size to play either forward positon or transition into time at center. He has a solid jumper from midrange and the ability to step back to the three-point line and shoot over defenders from deep. He uses his quickness to get up and down the court in a hurry and showed fight in getting rebounds with 7.8 per game. Isaac was named ACC All-Freshman Team in his lone season at Florida State.

Awards:

  • ACC All-Freshman Team (2017)
  • Jordan Brand Classic (2016)
  • Nike Hoop Summit (2016)

